🕛 What if you could live the past year over again? Would you make different choices—or discover that fate has other plans?

On Sunday, September 27, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch presents Repeat Performance (1947), a fascinating film noir with an irresistible supernatural twist.

After a disastrous New Year’s Eve, Broadway actress Sheila Page makes a desperate wish to relive the previous year—and suddenly finds herself transported back to January 1. Armed with the knowledge of what lies ahead, she sets out to prevent the mistakes, betrayals, and tragedy that led to that fateful night.

Starring Joan Leslie and Louis Hayward, Repeat Performance blends noir suspense, psychological drama, and fantasy into one of the genre’s most unusual hidden gems.

🖤 Film noir with a time-travel twist

🎭 Love, jealousy, fate & second chances

🎥 A wonderfully unusual classic worth rediscovering

✨ Even better with fellow film lovers on the big screen

🎬 Repeat Performance (1947)

📍 Ojai Art Center

🗓 Sunday, September 27

🕖 7 PM

🎟 $10 at the door

If you had the chance to do it all over again…would you really be able to change the ending?