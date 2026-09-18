Are You Ready for an Emergency?

Do you have a plan for your pets? What about your horses or other large animals? Emergencies can happen quickly, and knowing what to do ahead of time can make all the difference.

Join us for Ready Together: Emergency Preparedness for People & Pets! Meet local first responders and service providers, ask questions, get practical preparedness tips, and discover resources to help you and your animals stay safe. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary pizza from Ojai Pizza!

Whether you’re starting from scratch or refreshing your emergency plan, come learn how to be better prepared before you need to be. This event is free and open to all, so bring your questions and join us at the shelter. Let’s be ready together!