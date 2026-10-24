The FREE Prime Time Band Fall Concert, under the direction of Dr. Paul Mori, celebrates "America's Song Roots from Folk to Jazz". Join us for an afternoon of delightful and uplifting music inspired by America's deep and always evolving song traditions. Indulge in rich sounds - from folk tunes, to the sometimes tender, other times energetic music of George Gershwin, Artie Shaw, Aretha Franklin and others.

Prime Time Band is a vibrant group of more than sixty-five amateur musicians, ages 40-90+, with a two-fold mission: providing free concerts for the community and an entry point to music making for mature adults.

