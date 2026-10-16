Pianist Gilles Vonsattel Featured in Solo Recital for Camerata Pacifica's “Beethoven 32” Project

Camerata Pacifica’s “Beethoven 32” initiative, which launched last season, begins its second year with a solo piano recital by Principal Piano Gilles Vonsattel devoted to three contrasting Beethoven piano sonatas. Performances are slated for Monday, December 7, 7:00 pm, at Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West, and Wednesday, December 9, 2026, 8:00 pm, at Zipper Hall in downtown Los Angeles. “Beethoven 32” is a momentous three-year Beethoven cycle featuring Vonsattel, “a pianist well worth watching” (The New York Times), perform all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas in a hybrid blend of solo recitals and chamber programs.

Camerata Pacifica, a Southern California-based chamber music collective hailed for its exceptional artistry and compelling programming of legacy classics and daring new work, was named 2026 Ensemble of the Year by the national service organization Chamber Music America. Praised as “innovative and intrepid” (The Daily Telegraph), “visceral and powerful” (The Economist), the ensemble has a considerable commissioning portfolio that includes more than 20 works by such established and rising composers as John Harbison, Jake Heggie, Huang Ruo, Lera Auerbach, Bright Sheng, Ian Wilson, David Bruce, Libby Larsen, and John Luther Adams. Camerata Pacifica was founded in 1990 by Adrian Spence, who was named to Musical America’s prestigious list of Top 30 Professionals in Classical Music in January 2026.

For tickets ($85) and information, visit www.cameratapacifica.org.