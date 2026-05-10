One Minute Play Festival
One Minute Play Festival
The Decameron Project – Hollywood’s One Minute Play Festival continues to gain momentum as a must-see theatrical experience, with its growing popularity capturing audiences worldwide. After its successful debut at Burbank’s Victory Theatre in 2023, the project made an unforgettable impact with a sold-out run in Tokyo in November 2024. Building on this success, The Decameron Project will present three One-Minute Play Festivals in 2026, taking the art of short-form theater to new heights. Audiences will experience a dynamic range of innovative plays, each lasting just one minute but delivering lasting impact. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting, global theatrical movement!
Namba Performing Arts Space
20
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
Artist Group Info
NambaArts@gmail.com
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak StVentura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com