The Decameron Project – Hollywood’s One Minute Play Festival continues to gain momentum as a must-see theatrical experience, with its growing popularity capturing audiences worldwide. After its successful debut at Burbank’s Victory Theatre in 2023, the project made an unforgettable impact with a sold-out run in Tokyo in November 2024. Building on this success, The Decameron Project will present three One-Minute Play Festivals in 2026, taking the art of short-form theater to new heights. Audiences will experience a dynamic range of innovative plays, each lasting just one minute but delivering lasting impact. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting, global theatrical movement!