OJAI FILM SOCIETY'S SUMMER SCREENING SERIES

This year’s theme "Wild is the Night" lineup brings together stories of discovery, connection, and the unexpected from wild adventures and larger-than-life journeys to moments of transformation that change us forever. Across each film, we’re reminded that when we step beyond the familiar and into the unknown, we open ourselves to wonder, possibility, and the kind of magic that can only be found after dark. You can bring friends and family to mingle, to picnic, to meet the filmmakers from the films screening; and to make meaningful summer, the screening schedule includes the following films:

Thursday, July 2 | Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Friday, July 10 | Selena y Los Dinos

Friday, July 17 | Cookie Queens

Friday, July 24 | Best in Show

Thursday, August 20 | Arrival

Thursday, August 27 | Jurassic Park

