Ojai Art Center Film Branch: D.O.A. (1949)

☠️ Imagine you have just a few hours to live... and you have no idea who poisoned you.

That unforgettable premise makes D.O.A. (1949) one of the most ingenious and suspenseful films ever made.

On Sunday, August 2, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch invites you to experience this groundbreaking noir classic on the big screen. Follow accountant Frank Bigelow as he races through San Francisco and Los Angeles to solve his own murder before time runs out.

Told with relentless pace, unforgettable twists, and one of the most iconic opening scenes in film history, D.O.A. helped redefine the thriller genre and continues to inspire filmmakers today.

🖤 Beautifully restored

🎥 A noir classic with a race-against-time story that still feels fresh

✨ Best experienced on the big screen with fellow lovers of classic cinema