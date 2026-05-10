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New Art City Theatre Festival '26, New Works for the Stage

New Art City Theatre Festival '26, New Works for the Stage

4 days. 4 plays. 4 free. A different play will be featured each day with staged readings in the afternoon and evening. Admission is free. Audience talkback sessions follow each reading with the opportunity to meet the writers and actors. New Art City Theatre is dedicated to discovering and developing new original works for the stage.

Knights of Columbus Hall
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
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Event Supported By

New Art City Theatre
(203) 434-6119
bward@newartcitytheatre.org
www.newartcitytheatre.org
Knights of Columbus Hall
36 Figueroa Street
Ventura, California 93001
newartcitytheatre.org