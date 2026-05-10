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New Art City Theatre Festival '26, featuring Jane Kaczmarek - June 21st.

New Art City Theatre Festival '26, featuring Jane Kaczmarek - June 21st.

A Festival of new works for the stage - June 18 - 21. 4 days. 4 plays. 4 free
June 21st performance features Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Nominee Jane Jane Kaczmarek, in a staged reading of the new play Tesseract by Scott C. Sickles. There will be an audience talkback session with the writer and actors following the performance. Admission is free.

Knights of Columbus Hall
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
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Event Supported By

New Art City Theatre
(203) 434-6119
bward@newartcitytheatre.org
www.newartcitytheatre.org
Knights of Columbus Hall
36 Figueroa St.
Ventura, California 93001