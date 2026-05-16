My Lawyer is an Angel – chasing the ambulance chasers off the road! Jerry Mayer’s world premiere serious comedy

It’s the world premiere of acclaimed playwright Jerry Mayer’s serious comedy about ambulance chasers, those predators whose faces leer down at us from every billboard in town, and the angel of an attorney (yes, there is such a thing) who’s on a mission to chase them off the road.

The internationally acclaimed team that brought you Jews R2 Much Fun, Almost Perfect, Aspirin & ELEPHANTS, You Haven’t Changed a Bit and Other Lies and more, reunites renowned playwright Jerry Mayer with veteran (and frequent Mayer) director Chris DeCarlo. Original music is by Steve Mayer. The stellar cast features DeCarlo (Author! Author!, Mistakes Were Made), Michael Brunino (The Italians, Tracy Kelly: Siblings Gang), Summer Moran (The Last Spark of Us, Strings Attached), Elena Rosa (The Dropout, L.A.’s Finest).

“Watch out, Neil Simon. Jerry Mayer is right behind you!” Profile Magazine

94-year-old playwright Jerry Mayer, who has written for M*A*S*H, The Bob Newhart Show, All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Facts of Life (where he was executive producer) and five of Mitzi Gaynor’s TV Specials, never shies away from tackling the big issues and MY LAWYER IS AN ANGEL is no exception.

“Chris DeCarlo is a masterful director.” Theatre Scene

Chris DeCarlo, Playhouse Co-Artistic Director, has helmed 12 of Mayer’s world premiere comedies. Says DeCarlo, "Experiencing a Jerry Mayer play brings us that much closer to the realization that turning the frown upside down is the best way to navigate through life’s most serious issues, big or small.”

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are support in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, and Playhouse PALS.

This is 94-year-old playwright Jerry Mayer’s 13th play – don’t miss it!

