More Than "Jewish Christmas": The Hidden History and Traditions of Hanukkah (Two Parts)
More Than "Jewish Christmas": The Hidden History and Traditions of Hanukkah (Two Parts)
Why potato pancakes and jelly donuts? Why eight candles? And what is Hanukkah actually celebrating? While often viewed simply as a winter holiday, Hanukkah carries a complex history and rich tradition. Across this two-part lecture series, we’ll uncover the origins of the holiday, trace how its most famous customs came to be, and explore how the ancient events behind Hanukkah helped shape the modern world.
California Lutheran University
12-55
Every week through Oct 14, 2026.
Monday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Monday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Fifty and Better
805-493-3290
fab@callutheran.edu
California Lutheran University
805-493-3290
fab@callutheran.edu