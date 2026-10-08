Montmartre Through the Artist’s Eye: Toulouse-Lautrec and the Birth of Bohemian Paris

Alternatively legendary and tragic, the intriguing life and career of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec is very much tied to and associated with the area of Montmartre in Paris. Well-known and recognized within the area from the mid-1880s on, he was a documenter and advertiser for the hill-top region of windmills and nightclubs. Montmartre itself has its own long history and this lecture will not only explore Toulouse-Lautrec's representation of the area, but also look at why and how artists were drawn to the region in the first place.