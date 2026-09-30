Maire Ni Chathasaign & Chris Newman
Maire Ni Chathasaign & Chris Newman
The harp has a reputation for behaving politely. Máire Ní Chathasaigh has spent a career putting fire back into it. Máire joins guitarist Chris Newman at Namba Performing Arts Space for an evening of breathtaking acoustic music rooted in Irish tradition but far too curious to stay there. 47 South Oak Street, Historic Downtown Ventura, CA. Tickets are $20 online at NambaArts.com; $25 at the door.
“In a class of their own.” — The Guardian.
Namba Performing Arts Space
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
Artist Group Info
tamara@nambaarts.com
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak StVentura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com