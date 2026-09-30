Maire Ni Chathasaign & Chris Newman

The harp has a reputation for behaving politely. Máire Ní Chathasaigh has spent a career putting fire back into it. Máire joins guitarist Chris Newman at Namba Performing Arts Space for an evening of breathtaking acoustic music rooted in Irish tradition but far too curious to stay there. 47 South Oak Street, Historic Downtown Ventura, CA. Tickets are $20 online at NambaArts.com; $25 at the door.

“In a class of their own.” — The Guardian.