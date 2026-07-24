Mad Caddies
Mad Caddies
Get ready for a high-energy night under the stars as Mad Caddies take the stage at Solvang Festival Theater. Formed in Santa Barbara in 1995, the band is known for their signature blend of ska, punk, reggae, and infectious melodies that have earned them a loyal following around the world.
Known for their lively performances and party atmosphere, Mad Caddies continue to be a favorite of fans old and new. Don't miss the chance to experience one of Santa Barbara County's most celebrated bands live in Solvang.
Solvang Festival Theater
49
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Solvang Theaterfest
8056861789
info@solvangtheaterfest.org
Artist Group Info
john@solutionson2nd.com
Solvang Festival Theater
420 Second St.Solvang, California 93463
805-686-1789
info@solvangtheaterfest.org