Get ready for a high-energy night under the stars as Mad Caddies take the stage at Solvang Festival Theater. Formed in Santa Barbara in 1995, the band is known for their signature blend of ska, punk, reggae, and infectious melodies that have earned them a loyal following around the world.

Known for their lively performances and party atmosphere, Mad Caddies continue to be a favorite of fans old and new. Don't miss the chance to experience one of Santa Barbara County's most celebrated bands live in Solvang.