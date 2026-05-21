Lyceum Oaks Youth Orchestra presents Symphonic Masterworks

The Lyceum Oaks Youth Orchestra presents their Spring Gala Concert at the Kavli Theater: the culmination of a rich season of music and art. LOYO is home to the most talented and accomplished young musicians of our region who have grown and studied together throughout this academic year. All 6 of CVYO’s ensembles perform the great masterworks of music literature with young musicians from grade school to pre-college levels. The first portion of the Gala includes a wonderful selection of music for children performed by Youth Strings, Youth Band, and the Flore Ensemble, including in a live-animation performance of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” and music from “Pirates of the Caribbean.” After intermission, LOYO Virtuosi perform Mozart’s 39th Symphony conductorless, and Rachmaninoff’s monumental 1st Symphony. The concert is an immersive experience for young music fans and distinguished art patrons alike. The concert features a live to animation performance of Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf", and an instrument "petting zoo" where guests can try out the different instruments of the orchestra.