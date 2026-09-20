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LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Online Meeting on Appearance and Oral Health

LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Online Meeting on Appearance and Oral Health

A free online meeting opens the LOOKS campaign on 1 December 2026 at 9:00 Pacific Time (18:00 CET). It runs two hours, it is free and no registration is needed.

LOOKS is a documentary project about appearance and aesthetics whose factual foundation is oral health. The project asks what a face is made of, what shapes it while a person is growing, and why so little of that knowledge ever reaches the people it describes.

The meeting introduces the project, its educational mission and the material it publishes. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section written for readers with no medical background.

Producer: Pawel Lipka, whose earlier credits include animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room.

https://looksphilosophy.com/education

Virtual
0
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LOOKS Documentary
+48 732 997 207
pawel.lipka@looksdocumentary.com
https://looksphilosophy.com
Virtual