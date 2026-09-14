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Local LA comedian/filmmaker Dana May Jamison brings comedian Toni Nagy to the Ojai Woman's Club for an evening combining somatic work and stand-up comedy.

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Local LA comedian/filmmaker Dana May Jamison brings comedian Toni Nagy to the Ojai Woman's Club for an evening combining somatic work and stand-up comedy.

Nationally recognized comedian Toni Nagy joins LA-based comedian, spoken-word poet and comedian Dana May Jamison for an intimate evening at the historic Ojai Woman's Club. Nagy will offer a somatic workshop prior to show and perform a full hour of stand-up, with Jamison opening the evening with a 30-minute set.

The Ojai Womans Club
$20
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Soul Goood Media
3027664519
dana@danamayjamison.com
www.danamayjamison.com

Artist Group Info

Dana May Jamison
dana@danamayjamison.com
www.danamayjamison.com
The Ojai Womans Club
441 E. ojai ave
ojai , California 93024
ojaivalleywomansclub.org