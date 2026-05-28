Last Day of the Spring Art Show

**THE FRIENDS OF THE BUELLTON LIBRARY ARE PLEASED TO PRESENT THEIR SPRING ART SHOWCASE IN HONOR OFMENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS AND MOTHERS’ DAY.**

This exhibit for the entire month of May is entitled,“Creating from Within,” featuring four local artists from the Santa Ynez Valley,expressing the love-bond between mother and child, the joy of life, sharing thoughts and feelings without words, and visually representing deeply felt emotions as part of a self-soothing process. The four artists exhibiting in our Spring Art Showcase are Renée Kelleher, Maggie Powell,Sherry Uyeda & Alexandra Yakutis presenting in various mediums: oils, graphite, watercolors, colored pencil, charcoal, and ceramic.T

his art will be on display for the entire month of May inside the Friends’ Room at the BuelltonLibrary, which will be accessible for viewing during our open store hours (3 days per week, 2hours each day), as well as, for the Opening Reception. Our open hours are: Mondays10am-noon, Tuesdays 2-4pm, and Saturdays 11am-1pm.Our goal for our art showcases is to highlight Local Artists from the Santa Ynez Valley and bringart appreciation to the community. The Friends’ Room is also a used book store, where we raise funds to support the Buellton Library, host lecture series, and other events.