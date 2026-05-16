Larry’s Back… True love never really forgets…a new play by Steve Stajich - one night only!

After a sell-out closing night in April, Steve Stajich’s new play “Larry’s Back…” is back for one night only to support the Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series.

At dinner, Olivia, her husband Larry and their lawyer Desmond toast the success of their venture – a socially-minded business to help single moms - when Larry makes a startling and upsetting announcement and hastily leaves the house. Desmond and Olivia are certain Larry is acting out some bizarre gag. But is he? And when will Larry be back? Steve Stajich’s new play starts with a mystery, moves through the disruption of a marriage, eventually reveals the truth behind Larry’s behavior, exploring the sometimes bizarre and unknowable reasons why we do the things we do.

Says playwright Stajich: “The pursuit of theater storytelling requires disciplined actors, a supportive environment, and the most important element of all: YOU…audiences seeking something more than our screens can provide. Something that reminds us we are not the chaos on CNN; that even when we’re not quite ourselves, we can love with dedication, spirit and the guidance of our souls. Come share our humanity and help us make theater.”

Written and directed by Steve Stajich, featuring Mary Carrig (Law & Order True Crime, The Escort, Criminal Minds), John Malone (The Obit, Auto Parts, Little Black Lies), Frank Wiley (10 Little Indians, Strays, Elkhorn S2). Production Stage Manager Haleigh Byers.

Proceeds support the Santa Monica Playhouse Save the Main Stage Campaign.

