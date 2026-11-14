Karl Hunter of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Get ready for a night of sizzling saxophone, infectious rhythms, and world-class jazz as Ojai Jazz Concerts presents Karl Hunter, the celebrated saxophonist and longtime member of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum swing sensation Big Bad Voodoo Daddy!

For 27 years, Hunter has driven the force behind Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's unmistakable sound, helping bring swing music to audiences around the world. With ten studio albums and more than three million records sold, the band became synonymous with the modern swing revival.

Hunter's extraordinary career took him from intimate jazz clubs to some of the world's biggest stages. He's performed for four U.S. presidents and shared the spotlight with legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, B.B. King, Little Richard, Bo Diddley, Arturo Sandoval, Kenny Loggins, and Robben Ford.

His television credits are equally impressive, including appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan O'Brien, Dancing with the Stars, and the unforgettable 1999 Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show alongside Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan.

Beyond his work with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Hunter is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, studio musician, composer, and music educator whose versatility spans jazz, blues, swing, and beyond.

Now's your chance to experience this remarkable musician in the intimate setting of Ojai Underground, where every note, every riff, and every improvisation comes alive up close.

Don't miss an evening of exceptional musicianship, swinging grooves, and the electrifying saxophone artistry of Karl Hunter!