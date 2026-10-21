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Joy Clark: Tell It To The Wind

Joy Clark: Tell It To The Wind

Namba Performing Arts Space is proud to present Joy Clark: Tell It To The Wind. Louisiana-born singer-songwriter and guitarist, Joy creates music with warmth, honesty and a quiet emotional power that stays with you. Blending socially conscious folk storytelling, blues-soaked guitar and the rhythms of Southeast Louisiana with the soul-centered music of her childhood, Clark has developed a sound that is unmistakably her own. For listeners drawn to the emotional clarity of Tracy Chapman, the independent spirit of Ani DiFranco and the deep musical roots of the American South, this is an opportunity to experience a remarkable artist in the setting her songs deserve: up close, attentive and completely live. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 South Oak Street, Historic Downtown Ventura, CA. Tickets are $23 online at NambaArts.com; $25 at the door.

Namba Performing Arts Space
23
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
http://NambaArts.com

Artist Group Info

Joy Clark
Karen@Righteousbabe.com
https://joyclarkmusic.com/
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak St
Ventura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com
www.nambaarts.com