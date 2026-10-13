Join us for An Important Conversation: Advance Care Planning

The ACP will take place in two parts. In part 1, you will learn about what Advance Care Planning (ACP) is, its importance, and how it can help us in the future. In part 2 of the workshop, program volunteers will assist you in reviewing your document to ensure it is legally and properly written. A Notary Public will be available for FREE to notarize your document.

Save the Date and Join Us:

Friday, Oct 16 th

5:45 PM–7:00 PM

Carpinteria Children’s Project, Classroom 313

In Person

Friday, Oct 23 rd

5:45 PM–7:00 PM

Carpinteria Children’s Project, Classroom 313

In Person

Participants should attend BOTH parts of the workshop unless they are updating an old document. To RSVP, please call (805) 456-4665 or email CommunityACP@hospiceofsb.org.

(805)456-4665

