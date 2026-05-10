Jodi Farrell Masterclass

Have you ever wondered what performers do to prepare for a performance in front of a live audience before the actual day of performance?

There’s a lot more to the naked eye than you might think!

Performing artists presented in this workshop will work out their performance skills in front of you as you receive the privilege of witnessing the kinds of techniques that go into presenting a more professional, believable & entertaining performance.

Each artist will perform a song, then receive suggestions and recommendations from the award winning music teacher and performer, Jodi Farrell (jodifarrell.com), on how to improve his or her performance. After the coaching, they will get to perform their song again and work on implementing the suggested techniques, gaining a truly “in the moment” experience of honing their performance skills in front of a live audience.

Interested in becoming a live audience member and observing this special, intimate workshop? Reserve your spot today!