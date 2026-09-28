Jack Johnson -Double Feature: THICKER THAN WATER and SURFILMUSIC

THICKER THAN WATER (2000) follows musician and filmmaker Jack Johnson alongside his friend Chris Malloy as they travel to surf destinations including Australia, Indonesia, Hawaii, India, and Ireland. The film captures the rhythm of surf life through 16mm cinematography, offering both thrilling surfing footage and intimate moments that explore friendship, creativity, and connection to the ocean. It is more than a surf movie; it is a meditation on the lifestyle and culture surrounding surfing.

Jack Johnson’s new 2026 documentary SURFILMUSIC blends rare surf film footage with personal archives to tell the story of his evolution from surfer to world‑renowned musician, accompanied by a double album soundtrack featuring his original score and early recordings. The film traces how Johnson’s early years making surf films with close friends became a foundation for a much broader creative life, capturing moments in and out of the water that later surfaced in his songwriting. Blending rare footage from those formative surf films and Johnson’s personal and family archives with present-day reflections, the film weaves together how lived experience, friendship, and exploration shaped the sound and stories behind the music. Directed by Emmett Malloy, featuring Jack Johnson, Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Gerry Lopez, Chris Malloy, G. Love, Ben Harper, John Florence, Emmett Malloy, Kim Johnson, and more, with a beautiful score by Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutiérrez. In loving memory of Tamayo Perry.