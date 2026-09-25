In Search of Black People, 2026 Playwright's SPLASH Festival

Roz Browne searches for her “tribe” and her connection to other people and places as she journeys through life. She was raised in a tight knit family, surrounded by love, in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. At the age of 14, her family moved to a mostly all white neighborhood, or as she says it ‘There were 3 black families on the block’. At the same times of that move, she was bussed to an all white school in the suburbs of Boston. With these two major moves, Roz discovers a humorous way of dealing with racial topics and issues surrounding them.

If back up was needed in dealing with anything that Roz couldn’t handle, she always had her Mom, a human rights activist who doesn’t hold anything back, to call.

After a Christmas gift reveal through ancestry.com, Roz and some family members joins a church group on a trip to Ghana in the motherland of Africa. After the trip she discovers that the tribe she had been searching for all long was always with her.

Learn More at rozbrowne.com/in-search-of-black-people