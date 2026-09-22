"I Will Always Love You" a Dolly Parton Tribute Concert80
"I Will Always Love You" a Dolly Parton Tribute Concert80
Join some of California's finest performers as they pay tribute to the wonderful Dolly Parton, not only a much-beloved singer/songwriter, but also one of America's most generous humanitarians.
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
$40 but $10 is being donated to Dolly's charity, Imagination Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Your American Songbook, a 501(c)(3) non-profit
9178434729
michaelsongbook@gmail.com
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
1221 State St. #205Santa Barbara, California 93101