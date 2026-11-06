Holiday Movie: Die Hard

Yippee-ki-yay, it's Christmas Eve!

When New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) arrives in Los Angeles hoping to reconnect with his estranged wife at her office holiday party, he gets more than he bargained for. A team of heavily armed terrorists, led by the chillingly charismatic Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), takes over the high-rise, trapping everyone inside. With no backup in sight and the odds stacked against him, McClane becomes the hostages' only hope.

Packed with edge-of-your-seat suspense, explosive action, unforgettable one-liners, and a hero who's as human as he is fearless, Die Hard has earned its place as one of the greatest action films of all time. And with its Christmas Eve setting, it's become a holiday classic that proves nothing says Christmas quite like saving the day!

Action/Mystery & Thriller

1988

R

2h 12m

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Mixer: 6:00 - 6:45 PM

Screening: 7:00 PM

Holiday Cocktail Attire