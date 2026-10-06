Halloween Movie Night: Hocus Pocus

Celebrate spooky season with a Halloween favorite at Sugar Beats.

Gather the family, come in costume, and settle in for an outdoor screening of Disney’s Hocus Pocus, surrounded by festive Halloween touches, seasonal treats, and plenty of Halloween spirit. Concessions, casual bites, and drinks will be available throughout the evening.

Your $15 ticket includes a $15 food and beverage credit at Sugar Beats to use during the event.

Seating begins around 6:30 PM, with the movie playing from 7–8:30 PM. Space is limited to 30 guests.