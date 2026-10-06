Halloween Movie Night: Hocus Pocus
Halloween Movie Night: Hocus Pocus
Celebrate spooky season with a Halloween favorite at Sugar Beats.
Gather the family, come in costume, and settle in for an outdoor screening of Disney’s Hocus Pocus, surrounded by festive Halloween touches, seasonal treats, and plenty of Halloween spirit. Concessions, casual bites, and drinks will be available throughout the evening.
Your $15 ticket includes a $15 food and beverage credit at Sugar Beats to use during the event.
Seating begins around 6:30 PM, with the movie playing from 7–8:30 PM. Space is limited to 30 guests.
Sugar Beats at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach
15
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Sugar Beats at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach
2101 Mandalay Beach Rd, , CAOxnard, California 93035