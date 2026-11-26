Grand Kyiv Ballet — Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Grand Kyiv Ballet — Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on Sunday, January 3, 2027 at 4:00 PM. Set to Tchaikovsky’s music, the production follows the classical story of love, devotion and trust through ballet and illuminated costumes. Tickets are available through The Granada Theatre’s official ticketing website.
The Granada Theatre
Prices vary by seating; see official ticketing website.
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 3 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Artistic Space Productions / Grand Kyiv Ballet
+1 425 588 5154
artisticspaceproductions@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Grand Kyiv Ballet
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
The Granada Theatre
1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101santa barbara , California 93101
(805) 893-3535
info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu