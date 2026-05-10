George & Michael Band is a Southern California Rock group shaped by storytelling and driven by a friendship that shows up in every note they play. With George on piano and Michael on guitar, their sets blend heartfelt originals with the kind of deep-cut classics that don’t usually make it into the tribute acts, but always earn the loudest applause.

Backed by a powerhouse band that includes Maitland Ward (Jeffrey Osborne) on guitar, Mychal Lomas on bass, and Alvino Bennett (Dave Mason) on drums, George & Michael Band deliver more than a setlist. They deliver an experience that’s honest, unhurried, and full of connection.