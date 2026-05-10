George & Michael Band
George & Michael Band
George & Michael Band is a Southern California Rock group shaped by storytelling and driven by a friendship that shows up in every note they play. With George on piano and Michael on guitar, their sets blend heartfelt originals with the kind of deep-cut classics that don’t usually make it into the tribute acts, but always earn the loudest applause.
Backed by a powerhouse band that includes Maitland Ward (Jeffrey Osborne) on guitar, Mychal Lomas on bass, and Alvino Bennett (Dave Mason) on drums, George & Michael Band deliver more than a setlist. They deliver an experience that’s honest, unhurried, and full of connection.
Namba Performing Arts Space
20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak StVentura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com