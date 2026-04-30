Free Lecture: Current Status of the California Condor Recovery Program

Join Friends of California Condors Wild and Free for a captivating free lecture exploring the

remarkable journey of the critically endangered California Condor! We’ll discuss the current status of wild condor populations and the profound impact of breeding and release efforts on their survival.

Our guest speaker, Ms. Arianna Punzalan, is currently the Supervisory Wildlife Biologist at Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex. She will speak to the public at the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology located at 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo from noon to 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The lecture is free, but if you want to come early (WFVZ is open at 10AM) you can visit this amazing museum. Entrance will cost $10 to the largest egg collection in the world (over 1 million) as well as the largest nest collection in the world (over 18,000).

Friends of California Condors Wild and Free is a nonprofit 501c3 all volunteer organization,

that has the mission to enhance public awareness of the endangered California Condor and to

ensure that they are protected, healthy, and free.

Come learn about the endangered California Condor, North America’s largest land bird. Learn how

you can help the California Condor recovery effort. Become a volunteer! Be informed!

