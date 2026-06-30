Forest Flow

Immerse yourself in the spirit of tea deep within nature away from the hustle and bustle from daily life. Disconnect from technology and reconnect to the essence of yourself as we gather together in sacred silence.

We’ll hike 1.3 miles (Moderate Difficulty) to a riverside spot for a guided tea ceremony. There will be time to reflect and integrate together as a community. Light snacks will be shared before walking back together.

Details

- Approx 2.5 miles roundtrip (About 30 minute hike each way with only 600ft in elevation)

- Bring water, trail shoes, towel/blanket to sit on

- Bring a journal to write in

- Intimate gathering limited to a maximum of 10

Facilitator

Flowing River

Flowing River is a poet, musician, and spiritualist that studies under the tutelage of Bhai Bahadur Singh Ji and the Sangat of the Divine Light. Having traveled to over 30 countries over the past 15 years he has amassed a wealth of knowledge on how to cleanse, clear, and purify the mind, body, and spirit. Flowing River shares this wisdom freely with all who are ready to make a positive change in their lives for the better. Now he aims to cultivate conscious community through cups of tea that warm the heart and enlighten the soul.

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