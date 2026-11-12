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Footworks Youth Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

Footworks Youth Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

See the magic unfold in Footworks Youth Ballet's classic holiday story of The Nutcracker. This captivating story features all your favorites—the Nutcracker, the evil Rat King, Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and many more endearing characters.

With a cast of more than 60 dancers, Footworks Youth Ballet’s 28th production of The Nutcracker, under the artistic direction of Kirsten Oakley, will delight audiences with its classical choreography, colorful costumes, professional sets, and familiar musical score.

Ventura College - Performing Arts Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Footworks Youth Ballet
Ventura College - Performing Arts Center
4700 Loma Vista Rd
Ventura, California 93003