Join the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara to celebrate all things Celtic! One of our most loved programs - featuring The Skye Boat Song, Loch Lomond, Scotland the Brave, as well as songs from the Highlands and the Lowlands contemporary music scene and other Celtic Regions. The concert features the debut of a new instrument in the orchestra’s growing bag of tricks, in addition to its assortment of strings, harps, whistles, mandolins, bodhrans, guitars! Guaranteed to put a smile on your face.