Fifty and Better Summer Lectures: June

The schedule for June includes:

The Art and Craft of Conducting with Dr. Michael Hart — Tuesday, June 2 , 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Kingsmen Shakespeare: 30 Years of Producing Shakespeare Under the Stars with Michael Arndt — Wednesday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

U.S.–Israel Relations in Transition: Historical Roots and Changing Public Opinion (Two Parts) with Dr. Jason Hensley — Thursdays, June 4 and 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

AI in the Next Decade: Reality, Ruminations, Risks, and Responsibility with Dr. Simon Cotter— Monday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Polar Tragedies: Rivalry and Catastrophe at the Ends of the Earth (Two Parts) with Dr. John McCannon — Tuesdays, June 9 and 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

A Century Later: Monet’s Giverny and the Art of Reflection and Light with Katherine Zoraster — Wednesday, June 10, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Juneteenth’s Journey: Freedom, Memory, and Meaning in America with Dr. Jason Hensley — Monday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

EAT YOUR VEGGIES! with Sharon Boorstin — Monday, June 22, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom

FREE - Artemis II Points the Way with Christopher Mick — Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Zoom

The Long Way Home: Archaeology and the Lost World of the Odyssey (Two Parts) with Scott Jones — Wednesdays, June 24 and July 1, 1 p.m. to 3p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Beyond the Chocolate Bar: A Sweet Exploration and Tasting with Chocolate Sommelier Andy Binsley — Thursday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus