Fifty and Better Summer Lectures: July

The schedule for July includes:

The Long Way Home: Archaeology and the Lost World of the Odyssey(Two Parts) with Scott Jones — Wednesdays, June 24 and July 1, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Japan's Path to War: Nationalism, Great Depression, and Imperial Aspirations(Two Parts) with Dr. David Nelson — Mondays, July 6 and 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

From Promise to Reality: Making Sense of Technological Change with Dr. Paul Witman — Wednesday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Modern Song with Dave Radlauer — Tuesday, July 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom

Ceilings that Speak: Art, Illusion, and Power Above Us with Eleanor Schrader — Thursday, July 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom

The Science of Color: Pigments, Chemistry, and the Secrets of Art with Dr. Kate Hoffmann — Monday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

A New Culture of Warfare? How Modern Conflict Might Shape Twenty-First Century Global Affairs(Three Parts) with Dr. Jason Hensley — Mondays, July 27, August 3 and 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

The Greek Symposium: Wine, Wit and Wisdom in the Ancient World with Judith Day — Wednesday, July 29, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Beyond Rome: Uncovering Life & Love in Roman Britain with Kara Brown — Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 12p.m., Zoom