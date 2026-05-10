Fifty and Better Summer Lectures: August
Fifty and Better Summer Lectures: August
The schedule for August includes:
A New Culture of Warfare? How Modern Conflicts Might Shape Twenty-First Century Global Affairs (Three Parts) with Dr. David Livingstone — Mondays, July 25, August 3 and 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus
Exploring Islamic Art: Beauty, Pattern, and Meaning Across Cultures with Dr. Sophia Momand — Wednesday, August 5, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus
The Maya and Climate Change: Human Environmental Relationships in the Classic Period Lowlands (Two Parts) with Dr. Ken Seligson — Thursday, August 6 and 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom
Armchair Traveler Visits Saint Petersburg, the Cultural Capital of Russia with Dr. Asya Pereltsvaig — Tuesday, August 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom
California Lutheran University
12-220
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Fifty and Better at California Lutheran University
8054933290
fab@callutheran.edu
California Lutheran University
805-493-3290
fab@callutheran.edu