Fifty and Better Summer Lectures: August

The schedule for August includes:

A New Culture of Warfare? How Modern Conflicts Might Shape Twenty-First Century Global Affairs (Three Parts) with Dr. David Livingstone — Mondays, July 25, August 3 and 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

Exploring Islamic Art: Beauty, Pattern, and Meaning Across Cultures with Dr. Sophia Momand — Wednesday, August 5, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom and Thousand Oaks campus

The Maya and Climate Change: Human Environmental Relationships in the Classic Period Lowlands (Two Parts) with Dr. Ken Seligson — Thursday, August 6 and 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom

Armchair Traveler Visits Saint Petersburg, the Cultural Capital of Russia with Dr. Asya Pereltsvaig — Tuesday, August 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Zoom

