Fall in Love Adoption Special

Just in time for the start of the season, HSVC is celebrating with $50 adoption fees for all dogs and cats from Thursday, September 24th through Sunday, September 27th. Yes, that includes puppies and kittens too!

Come meet our available animals, get to know their personalities, and see if one steals your heart. Whether you’re looking for a playful pup, a cozy companion, or a new feline friend, your perfect match could be waiting at HSVC.

As the leaves begin to change, life feels a little warmer with a new best friend by your side. Stop by the shelter at 402 Bryant St. in Ojai from 10 am to 6 pm and see who you Fall in Love with!