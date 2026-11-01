FALL BOOK SALE
FALL BOOK SALE
Our quarterly super-sized book sale!
Used Books, CDs, DVDs & Puzzles
Saturday, November 14th*, 10am - 2pm
Sunday, 12pm -3pm
Monday, 10am - Noon
Tuesday, 2pm-4pm
Plus a Special Members* only preview:
Saturday, 9am to 10am
Buellton Library, Friends Room
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Buellton Library
Friendsofthebuelltonlibrary202@gmail.com
Buellton Library, Friends Room
202 Dairyland RdBuellton , California 93427