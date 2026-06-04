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Dreamland Band

Dreamland Band

Dreamland Band celebrates the music of legendary songwriter Joni Mitchell, featuring the powerful and expressive vocals of Kimberly Ford. The group beautifully recreates the spirit and artistry of Mitchell’s iconic songs. Their performances offer a heartfelt tribute to one of music’s most influential voices.

Solvang Festival Theater
$35
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Solvang Theaterfest
8056861789
info@solvangtheaterfest.org
https://solvangtheaterfest.org/

Artist Group Info

Dreamland Band
john@solutionson2nd.com
Solutions On 2nd LLC
Solvang Festival Theater
420 Second St.
Solvang, California 93463
805-686-1789
info@solvangtheaterfest.org
https://solvangtheaterfest.org/show-listing