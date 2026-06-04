Dreamland Band
Dreamland Band
Dreamland Band celebrates the music of legendary songwriter Joni Mitchell, featuring the powerful and expressive vocals of Kimberly Ford. The group beautifully recreates the spirit and artistry of Mitchell’s iconic songs. Their performances offer a heartfelt tribute to one of music’s most influential voices.
Solvang Festival Theater
$35
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Solvang Theaterfest
8056861789
info@solvangtheaterfest.org
Artist Group Info
Dreamland Band
john@solutionson2nd.com
Solvang Festival Theater
420 Second St.Solvang, California 93463
805-686-1789
info@solvangtheaterfest.org