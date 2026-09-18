Dreamland - A Celebration of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford
Dreamland - A Celebration of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford
DREAMLAND
A Celebration of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford is a rocking tribute to the most iconic singer-songwriter of the Woodstock generation.
Mitchell touched millions with her nearly 40-year career that spanned genres from contemporary folk to jazz to full-throated pop-rock. This incredible seven-piece band, modeled on Joni’s tenure with Tom Scott & the L.A. Express, plays all your favorite tunes, like Help Me, Both Sides Now, Conversation, Blue, River, All I Want, Free Man in Paris, Carey and, of course, Woodstock. The band also throws in a few you might not have heard before
VIP: $25 (1st three rows)
Reserved: $20
LOCATION
The Alcazar Theatre, 93013
The Alcazar Theatre
$20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Alcazar Theatre
(not provided)
Lynne@thealcazar.org
The Alcazar Theatre
4916 Carpinteria Ave.Carpinteria, California 93013
(805) 684-6380
info@thealcazar.org