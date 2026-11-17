It’s a NAMBA tradition! Swinging Christmas blues to jazz, folk rock, and a few seasonal left turns join us December 5th Holiday Blues' 9th annual blowout. Featuring Flat Top Tom and the All-Star Holiday Blues Band with Doc Ventura, R.J. Mischo, Fito De La Para and Rick Reed of Canned Heat, and Dave Melton. Also joining the night are Everett Kelly, Eaton Young, Delaun Martin, Oso Menchaca, and more. It is blues with some swing in its step, jazz with familiar bones, folk rock, and musicians passing the night from one sound to the next. Tickets are $23 online at NambaArts.com or $25 at the door.