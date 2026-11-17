Doc the Halls:Holiday Blues IX
Doc the Halls:Holiday Blues IX
It’s a NAMBA tradition! Swinging Christmas blues to jazz, folk rock, and a few seasonal left turns join us December 5th Holiday Blues' 9th annual blowout. Featuring Flat Top Tom and the All-Star Holiday Blues Band with Doc Ventura, R.J. Mischo, Fito De La Para and Rick Reed of Canned Heat, and Dave Melton. Also joining the night are Everett Kelly, Eaton Young, Delaun Martin, Oso Menchaca, and more. It is blues with some swing in its step, jazz with familiar bones, folk rock, and musicians passing the night from one sound to the next. Tickets are $23 online at NambaArts.com or $25 at the door.
Namba Performing Arts Space
23
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
Artist Group Info
Doc Ventura
execdir@nambaarts.com
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak StVentura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com