🚗 One wrong turn changes everything.

Join us on Sunday, August 16 for Detour (1945), the ultimate low-budget film noir that became one of the genre's greatest masterpieces.

A down-on-his-luck pianist hitchhiking across America finds himself trapped by bad decisions, worse luck, and a chance encounter with one of noir's most unforgettable femme fatales. Every mile takes him deeper into an unescapable nightmare.

Made on a shoestring budget, Detour proves that unforgettable storytelling doesn't require a big budget, only unforgettable characters, relentless suspense, and a world where fate always lurks one step ahead.

🎥 A true noir classic

🖤 One of the most influential independent films ever made

✨ Experience it on the big screen with fellow lovers of classic cinema.