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Detour (1945)

Detour (1945)

🚗 One wrong turn changes everything.

Join us on Sunday, August 16 for Detour (1945), the ultimate low-budget film noir that became one of the genre's greatest masterpieces.

A down-on-his-luck pianist hitchhiking across America finds himself trapped by bad decisions, worse luck, and a chance encounter with one of noir's most unforgettable femme fatales. Every mile takes him deeper into an unescapable nightmare.

Made on a shoestring budget, Detour proves that unforgettable storytelling doesn't require a big budget, only unforgettable characters, relentless suspense, and a world where fate always lurks one step ahead.

🎥 A true noir classic
🖤 One of the most influential independent films ever made
✨ Experience it on the big screen with fellow lovers of classic cinema.

Ojai Art Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ojai Art Center Film Branch
(805) 649-4000
sgrumette@roadrunner.com
https://www.ojaiartcenter.org/film.html

Artist Group Info

lisa@ninetydegreesmedia.com
Ninety Degrees Media
Ojai Art Center
113 S. Montgomery Street
Ojai, California 93023
805-746-0936
richtell.one@gmail.com
https://ojaiconcerts.com/?et_fb=1&amp;PageSpeed=off