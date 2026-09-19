Deployment of Plant-based Crop-preserving Polymers: Being science-based in a culture of disinformation
Deployment of Plant-based Crop-preserving Polymers: Being science-based in a culture of disinformation
CALPACS members and the general community are cordially invited to our Fall Luncheon. This year, we will host James Rogers of Apeel for a lecture on a plant-based, edible, produce-protecting polymers that dramatically extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. James will detail the discovery, development, and commercialization of these polymers into the agricultural business. The event will include appetizers and a three course lunch. A no-host bar provides beer, wine and cocktails. The annual open session of the CALPACS Executive Committee meeting will follow immediately after the talk.
Firestone Walker Barrelworks
$25
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
California Los Padres Section of the American Chemical Society
NA
contact@lospadresacs.org
Firestone Walker Barrelworks
620 McMurray RoadBuellton, California