Dead Man - Playwright's SPLASH Festival

Namba Performing Arts Space presents Dead Man, written and directed by Ann Noble and performed by Christian Haines, Jeffrey Johnson, Robin MacDonald and Ann Noble. Theatre Noir clown style. Somebody’s dead. Somebody must find the killer. Different somebody’s but … you get the idea. Dead Man is a dark comedy balancing sharp wit with surprising tenderness while exploring life, mortality and redemption. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and available on NambaArts.com. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, CA.

“A fantastical Gumshoe Delight!” 1940s NOIR theatre is set on a dark and stormy night, a lone private eye investigates a crime everyone wants to forget. Dead Man is part the annual Playwrights’ Splash Festival runs Saturday, September 19 through Saturday, October 24th. Eight extraordinary productions. One unforgettable festival.

“Dead Man has a twist you may want to see twice!” according to NAMBA Executive Director Tamara Varney. “ This live film Noir experience is a really innovative mystery ride.”

Each summer, NAMBA volunteers attend the Hollywood Fringe Festival seeking emerging playwrights’ who will make a SPLASH at NAMBA. Namba Performing Arts Space chooses Hollywood Fringe Festival because, like NAMBA, they embrace unique viewpoints and experiences to “open the gates to anyone with a vision,” creating space for some of the most diverse and cutting-edge perspectives you will find anywhere.

Tickets are $20 and available on NambaArts.com. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

