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Day After Day (The Life and Music of Doris Day)

Day After Day (The Life and Music of Doris Day)

Day After Day is a charming and family-friendly musical that tells the dramatic personal life story of Doris Day through her music. Deborah Robin is Doris as she sings your favorite songs like Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered, Sentimental Journey, Secret Love, It’s Magic, A Guy is a Guy, and Que Sera Sera turned Doris Day into America’s Sweetheart.

Take a deep and personal look into this star’s dramatic personal life while appearing as the quintessential “girl-next-door” in Warner Bros. musicals. Christopher Showerman blends her story through factual life events and her songs, this show is a love letter to this extraordinary icon.

Created by Tony Santamauro and Directed by Christy Mauro-Cohen.

Namba Performing Arts Space
$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
http://NambaArts.com

Artist Group Info

nambaarts@gmail.com
NambaArts.com
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak St
Ventura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com
www.nambaarts.com