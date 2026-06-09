Dana Cooper & Brad Colerick In Concert

Settle into an intimate evening of masterful songwriting and storytelling that lingers long after the last note. Audiences can expect to feel deeply connected—laughing, reflecting, and walking away with that rare sense of having witnessed something both personal and timeless.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dana Cooper brings over five decades of music-making and 30+ albums to the stage, including his latest release, The Ghost of Tucumcari—voted #1 Album of 2024 on Americana Highways’ Readers Poll. The record features an all-star lineup including Lyle Lovett, Hayes Carll, Susan Gibson, and more. Cooper’s career began on Elektra Records alongside legendary studio players later known as The Immediate Family (including Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar), and has included collaborations with artists like Kim Carnes and Kim Richey.

Known for his fluid guitar work—blending flatpicking, fingerstyle, and percussive strumming—alongside expressive harmonica and a voice described as “angelic,” Cooper delivers performances that are as technically stunning as they are emotionally resonant. As American Songwriter notes, few artists sustain this level of passion and creativity across a 50-year career.

Joining him is Brad Colerick, a standout voice in the Americana scene and a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk winner. Known for his warm baritone, sharp wit, and heartfelt songwriting, Colerick’s songs strike a perfect balance between humor and poignancy, earning comparisons to greats of the genre while maintaining a voice entirely his own.

Together these two seasoned performers create an evening that feels like a conversation - rich with stories, musicianship, and the kind of authenticity that reminds you why live music matters.