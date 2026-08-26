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Creepy Creatures at the Nature Center

Creepy Creatures at the Nature Center

Description:

Fall under the spell of owls, bats, & spiders. See living slithering snakes and lizards. Touch real skulls & bones that will rattle your bones. Play games and win prizes! Make a mask. Sip Witches Brew. Enchanting music too!

A terrific event for kids and adults is being offered at Neal Taylor Nature Center. On the lawn at the Nature Center, Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small creatures, and representatives from the Nature Center will teach you all you would like to know about many animals closely associated with Halloween as well as lead fun games including a special Creepy Creatures Scavenger Hunt!

More activities and details TBA.

When:

Saturday, October 10th, 2026

11am-1pm

Where:

This event will take place on the lawn in front of the Neal Taylor Nature Center.

Learn more at

https://www.clnaturecenter.org/event/creepy-creatures-2026/

Creepy Creatures at the Nature Center
Donation
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 1992

Event Supported By

Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake
805-693-0691
info@clnaturecenter.org

Artist Group Info

colineldridge1120@gmail.com
Creepy Creatures at the Nature Center
The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake
Santa Barbara, California 93105
8056930691
info@clnaturecenter.org
www.clnaturecenter.org