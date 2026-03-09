Comedy Night with David Studebaker and Karen Rontowski

Clean stand-up with David Studebaker and Karen Rontowski. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call Carrillo Recreation Center at (805) 897-2519 or buy in person. Tickets available at the door while supplies last. Presented by Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation and Jason Love Comedy LLC. Details: https://santabarbaraca.com/events/comedy-night-at-carrillo-recreation-center-3/